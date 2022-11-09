Investors Title Declares None Dividend of $3.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Investors Title Trading Down 1.3 %
ITIC stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.73.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
