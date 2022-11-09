Investors Title Declares None Dividend of $3.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ITIC stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Investors Title by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

