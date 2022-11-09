Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IREN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iris Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

