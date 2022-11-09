iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,161 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. 3,400,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,132. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

