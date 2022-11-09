iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.