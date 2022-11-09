iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. 391,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.