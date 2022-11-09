iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

