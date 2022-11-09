iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 730,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,545,652. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.