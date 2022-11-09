iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 610,964 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 107,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,433. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

