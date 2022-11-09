iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 1,466,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.