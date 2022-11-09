iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,873. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

