iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

