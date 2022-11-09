iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.62. 168,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

