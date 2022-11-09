iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.77. 8,453,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,185. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

