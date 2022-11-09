iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 5,100,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $120.41.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
