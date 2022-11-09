iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 388,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

