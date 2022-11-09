Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Itron worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
ITRI traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.30. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $76.30.
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
