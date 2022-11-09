ITT Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $76.86 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

