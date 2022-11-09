J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Spencer Frazier Sells 1,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

JBHT traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $175.39. 9,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $66,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

