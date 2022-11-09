Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

