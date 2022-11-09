Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.33.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
