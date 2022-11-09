Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Up 15.1%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

