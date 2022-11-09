Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLCO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $42,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,129 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $16,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

