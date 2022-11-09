Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.65 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $379,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 141.8% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

