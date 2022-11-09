Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CVS Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $8.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.53. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

