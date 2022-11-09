JMP Securities Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $95.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 174.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $312.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.91). HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.