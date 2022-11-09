JMP Securities Trims Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price to $46.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 350,592 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636,201 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

