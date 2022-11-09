JMP Securities Trims Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price to $46.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.