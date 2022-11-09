John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Trading 0% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.47. 17,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 42,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHEM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.