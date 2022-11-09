Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. 196,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,874. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

