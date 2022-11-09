Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Trading Up 1.7%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.79. Approximately 8,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($29.36) to GBX 2,200 ($25.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($24.29) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.