Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 5,088 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.

