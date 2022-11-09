Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $242,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $96.28.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

