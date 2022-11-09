Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,740 shares of company stock valued at $55,529,210 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Shares of K stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

