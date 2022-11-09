Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 335,313 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,313 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $108,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

