Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,387. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Shares of CMI opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

