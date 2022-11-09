Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,269 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

