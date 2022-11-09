Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,139,204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,833,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 9.85% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $9,338,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.