JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Trading Down 2%

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.01). 11,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 69,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £371,028.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

About JPEL Private Equity

(Get Rating)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.