JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 51,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

