JUNO Price Tops $2.38 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00013989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $150.76 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,300,425 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

