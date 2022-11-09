Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$896.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.24 million. Kadant also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.07 EPS.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,772. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Kadant

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kadant by 88.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.