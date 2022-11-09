Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.05

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.05 and traded as low as $29.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

