Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $13.27

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 13.27, but opened at 12.49. Kanzhun shares last traded at 12.24, with a volume of 30,372 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of 17.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,924 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 298,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

