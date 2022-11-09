Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares changing hands.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
About Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO)
Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.
