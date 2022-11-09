Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $275.01 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $275.01 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00082845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00064454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 318,100,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,130,821 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

