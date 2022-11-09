Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 564 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 112,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

