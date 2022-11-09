Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 155,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,433. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

