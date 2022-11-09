Keep Network Trading 35% Lower This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $68.38 million and approximately $738,766.53 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000349 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
