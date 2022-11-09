Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood Sells 2,800 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.