Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,964 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

