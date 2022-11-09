Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 583 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $833.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.