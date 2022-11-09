Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

